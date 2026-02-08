Magniitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Cuba, EMSC says

World News
08-02-2026 | 07:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Magniitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Cuba, EMSC says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Magniitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Cuba, EMSC says

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Cuba on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The ESMC initially reported a magnitude of 5.9 before downgrading it to 5.5. The quake was at a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), the EMSC said.

Reuters

World News

Earthquake

Cuba

European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)

LBCI Next
Three deadly attacks on health centres in Sudan's South Kordofan in past week: WHO
Iran defies US threats to insist on the right to enrich uranium
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-26

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes China's western Gansu province

LBCI
World News
2025-11-25

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Japan's Kyuhsu region: GFZ

LBCI
World News
2026-01-19

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Pakistan, northwestern Kashmir: EMSC

LBCI
World News
2026-02-05

Cuba president says willing to talk to US, but 'without pressure'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:30

Romania's president says invited to Trump's 'Board of Peace' meeting on Feb 19

LBCI
World News
08:09

Three deadly attacks on health centres in Sudan's South Kordofan in past week: WHO

LBCI
World News
06:08

Iran defies US threats to insist on the right to enrich uranium

LBCI
World News
05:26

Iran doubts whether US taking negotiations seriously: FM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-05

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem criticizes inclusion of civilian in mechanism talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-02

Lebanon declares February 9 an official holiday for Saint Maroun feast

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-03

Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Ramadan nears: Israel weighs timing of possible US strike on Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Ramadan nears: Israel weighs timing of possible US strike on Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

PM Salam in South Lebanon: Reconstruction, relief, and recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

PM Salam vows infrastructure-led reconstruction during visit to border town of Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Tripoli building collapses in Tabbaneh neighborhood — video

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Lebanon’s health ministry reacts to Kuwait’s designation of hospitals on terrorism list

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Video: boy rescued alive from collapsed building in Tripoli’s Tabbaneh neighborhood

LBCI
World News
05:26

Iran doubts whether US taking negotiations seriously: FM

LBCI
World News
06:08

Iran defies US threats to insist on the right to enrich uranium

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More