Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes near Lisbon

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 has struck near Portugal's capital Lisbon, the country's Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere said on Thursday.



IPMA said the quake's epicenter was located near the town of Alenquer, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Lisbon, and occurred at a depth of 15 km shortly after noon.



"If the situation warrants it, further statements will be issued," IPMA said.







Reuters