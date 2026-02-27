Trump says US discussing 'friendly takeover' of Cuba

27-02-2026 | 13:25
Trump says US discussing 'friendly takeover' of Cuba

President Donald Trump on Friday suggested a "friendly takeover" of communist-led Cuba, as the longtime U.S. nemesis suffers an economic crisis.

"They have no money, they have no anything right now. But they're talking with us and maybe we'll have a friendly takeover of Cuba," Trump told reporters.

AFP

