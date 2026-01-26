News
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes China's western Gansu province
World News
26-01-2026 | 02:33
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes China's western Gansu province
An earthquake of magnitude of 5.5 struck near the rural county of Tewo in Gansu province in western China on Monday, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said, raising its estimate from magnitude 5.2.
The earthquake occurred at 2:56 p.m. local time (0656 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), CENC said.
Gansu is prone to earthquakes, lying on the northern fringes of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau. In 2023, a magnitude 6.2 quake rocked Gansu and the neighboring province of Qinghai. The earthquake, the most serious since 2014, killed more than 150 people.
Reuters
World News
Magnitude
Earthquake
China
Gansu
Province
