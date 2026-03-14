S.Korea says North fires around ten ballistic missiles

World News
14-03-2026 | 05:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
S.Korea says North fires around ten ballistic missiles
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
S.Korea says North fires around ten ballistic missiles

Pyongyang recently dashed hopes of a diplomatic thaw with Seoul, Washington's security ally, describing its latest peace efforts as a "clumsy, deceptive farce."

Seoul's military detected "around ten ballistic missiles launched from the Sunan area in North Korea toward the East Sea at around 1:20 p.m. (0420 GMT)," JCS said in a statement, referring to South Korea's name for the body of water.

The missiles flew a distance of around 350 kilometres, they said, adding that South Korean and U.S. authorities are analysing their exact specifications.

The South Korean military is ready to "respond overwhelmingly to any provocation," JCS added.

Japan's defence ministry also confirmed North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles that reached a maximum altitude of about 80 kilometres and fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone near the Korean Peninsula's east coast.

Seoul's presidential Blue House condemned the launches as a "provocation that violates United Nations Security Council resolutions" and urged Pyongyang to immediately stop such acts.

It also ordered relevant agencies to maintain heightened readiness, as the launch occurred during the joint U.S.-South Korea military drills.

The launches came hours after South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said that U.S. President Donald Trump thinks a meeting with Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un would be "good."

Washington has for decades led efforts to dismantle North Korea's nuclear program, but summits, sanctions, and diplomatic pressure have had little impact.

The Trump administration has pushed in recent months to revive high-level talks with Pyongyang, eyeing a possible summit with Kim Jong Un this year, potentially during Trump's visit to Beijing set for late March.

Trump said during a trip to Asia in October that he was "100 percent" open to meeting with Kim Jong Un, a remark that went unanswered by the North.

After largely ignoring those overtures for months, Kim Jong Un recently said that the two nations could "get along" if Washington accepted Pyongyang's nuclear status.

AFP

World News

North Korea

Ballistic

Missiles

Japan

Seoul

Pyongyang

South Korea

United States

LBCI Next
Macron thanks Iraqi PM for 'measures' to safeguard French forces
Trump says US struck military targets on Iran's Kharg Island oil hub
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Jordan's army says intercepted 13 ballistic missiles since morning

LBCI
World News
2026-02-12

North Korea's Kim positioning daughter as successor, Seoul spy agency briefing says

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-07

UAE says intercepted 15 ballistic missiles, 119 drones

LBCI
World News
2026-02-21

North Korea's Kim reviews country's progress at key party congress

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:50

US strikes more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, CENTCOM says

LBCI
World News
06:50

Iran has allowed some Indian vessels to pass the Strait of Hormuz, envoy says

LBCI
World News
05:38

Macron thanks Iraqi PM for 'measures' to safeguard French forces

LBCI
World News
03:16

Trump says US struck military targets on Iran's Kharg Island oil hub

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-13

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports 8 killed, 9 injured in Israeli strike on Al-Fawwar, Sidon

LBCI
World News
2026-02-06

Some UAE companies pull out of defence show in Saudi Arabia as tensions linger: Reuters exclusive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-11

Israeli warplanes strike Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon, following warning: NNA

LBCI
World News
2026-02-15

Romanian president to attend Washington 'Board of Peace' meeting as observer

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:36

Israeli shells hit UN forces base in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem to Netanyahu: Your threats are worthless

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanese Army warns against scanning QR codes after Israeli aircraft drops leaflets over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Israel weighs major Lebanon ground operation as US backs plan but urges limits: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli military says strike on Zrariyeh bridge sends message to Lebanese state

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Lebanon’s Embassy in US condemns Michigan synagogue attack, says it doesn’t reflect Lebanese community

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Israel considers expanding strikes in Lebanon as ground operation preparations continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Israeli military shares footage of strike on alleged Hezbollah members in south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More