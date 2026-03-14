Macron thanks Iraqi PM for 'measures' to safeguard French forces

World News
14-03-2026 | 05:38
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Macron thanks Iraqi PM for &#39;measures&#39; to safeguard French forces
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Macron thanks Iraqi PM for 'measures' to safeguard French forces

President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said he had expressed gratitude to the Iraqi prime minister for taking measures to protect French forces, after a drone strike killed a French soldier in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

"Yesterday, I spoke with the Iraqi prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani," Macron said on X.

"I thank him for his commitment to getting to the bottom of this attack and to strengthening measures to protect our forces, who are present in Iraq to fight, alongside the Iraqis, against the scourge of terrorism."

AFP

World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Iraq

Kurdistan

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani

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