Rubio urges world to stop Iran starting 'tolling' in key strait

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27-03-2026 | 13:17
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Rubio urges world to stop Iran starting &#39;tolling&#39; in key strait
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Rubio urges world to stop Iran starting 'tolling' in key strait

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday he had made progress with allies in opposing Iranian threats to start "tolling" vessels that pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"Not only is this illegal, it's unacceptable, it's dangerous to the world, and it's important that the world have a plan to confront it," Rubio told reporters in Paris after a G7 meeting, where he said he found "a lot of buy-in" to opposing the Iranian plan.

AFP

World News

United States

Iran

Marco Rubio

Strait of Hormuz

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