Rubio expects Iran war aims finished in 'weeks'

World News
27-03-2026 | 13:23
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Rubio expects Iran war aims finished in &#39;weeks&#39;
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Rubio expects Iran war aims finished in 'weeks'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday he expected Washington's war objectives in Iran to be completed in the next two weeks, regardless of whether the United States sends ground troops.

"When we are done with them here in the next couple weeks, they will be weaker than they've been in recent history," Rubio told reporters in Paris after G7 talks.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

United States

Marco Rubio

Washington

Iran

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