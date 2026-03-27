Iran's response to US peace proposal expected Friday: Reuters

World News
27-03-2026 | 12:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s response to US peace proposal expected Friday: Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran's response to US peace proposal expected Friday: Reuters

Iran's response to a U.S. peace proposal aimed at ending the war in ‌the Middle East is expected later on Friday, according to a source briefed on the matter.

U.S. President Donald Trump and top White House officials have ⁠been told via interlocutors that Iran's counter-proposal would likely arrive Friday, the source said.

The war, which began when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, has spread across the Middle East.

Iran had been reviewing a 15 point proposal, sent via ‌Pakistan, ⁠that included demands ranging from dismantling Iran's nuclear program to curbing its missile development and effectively handing over control of the Strait ⁠of Hormuz, according to sources and reports.

An Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday that senior ⁠officials had reviewed the proposal and felt it served only U.S. and Israeli ⁠interests. But the official said diplomacy had not ended.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

United States

Iran

Middle East

War

LBCI Next
Rubio urges world to stop Iran starting 'tolling' in key strait
Putin hopes Iran war will shift focus from 'crimes' in Ukraine': German FM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-22

US-Iran talks expected Friday if Iran sends nuclear proposal soon, Axios reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-25

Senior official to Reuters: Iran’s initial response to US proposal “not positive”

LBCI
World News
2026-02-02

Witkoff, Iran's Araghchi to discuss possible nuclear deal on Friday, US official says

LBCI
World News
2026-01-21

Turkey's foreign minister to represent Erdogan on 'Board of Peace': Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:23

Rubio expects Iran war aims finished in 'weeks'

LBCI
World News
13:17

Rubio urges world to stop Iran starting 'tolling' in key strait

LBCI
World News
08:43

Putin hopes Iran war will shift focus from 'crimes' in Ukraine': German FM

LBCI
World News
05:11

Ukraine, Saudi signed air defense deal: Senior officials to AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-24

Missile explodes mid-air, debris falls over Kesserwan with no strikes reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-23

PM Salam arrives in Paris for talks with Macron

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-26

Israeli army says 91st Division expanding operations in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
12:19

Iran's response to US peace proposal expected Friday: Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More