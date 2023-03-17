News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
British passport officers to take five weeks of strike action
World
2023-03-17 | 05:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
British passport officers to take five weeks of strike action
Most of Britain's passport office workers will go on strike for five weeks starting next month in a pay dispute, potentially disrupting the delivery of passports ahead of the summer holiday period.
More than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union working across most of the UK's passport offices including in London, Liverpool and Glasgow will walk out from April 3 to May 5, the union said in a statement on Friday.
They join workers in other sectors in Britain who have staged strikes in recent months demanding higher pay to cover surging inflation.
Passport officers in Belfast, Northern Ireland could also strike if they vote in favor of walking out in a ballot that closes on Friday.
"This escalation of our action has come about because, in sharp contrast with other parts of the public sector, ministers have failed to hold any meaningful talks with us, despite two massive strikes and sustained, targeted action lasting six months," PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka said.
The PCS union has demanded a 10 percent pay rise for civil servants as UK inflation is now running at just over 10 percent. Passport officers had previously rejected a 2 percent pay rise.
The government's passport offices are the sole issuer of UK passports, issuing over 5 million of them each year, meaning any strike by officers working there will likely cause significant disruption to services.
Britain is seeing the worst wave of labor unrest since the 1980s, with strikes affecting almost every aspect of daily life from healthcare and transport to schools and border checks, as workers demand pay rises that better reflect the worst inflation in four decades.
Around 100,000 other civil servants, who work in government departments, staged a strike on Wednesday alongside thousands of other employees including railway workers, doctors and teachers.
Reuters
World
British
Passport
Officers
Strike
Protest
Five Weeks
Action
Wage
Inflation
Office
Workers
Next
UK businesses mull moving cash after SVB chaos
Russia has committed 'wide range' of war crimes in Ukraine, U.N inquiry finds
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-06
British workers stage largest strike in history of health service
World
2023-02-06
British workers stage largest strike in history of health service
0
World
2023-01-03
British rail workers start New Year with week-long strike
World
2023-01-03
British rail workers start New Year with week-long strike
0
World
2023-03-08
Greek workers join walkout over deadly train crash, call protests
World
2023-03-08
Greek workers join walkout over deadly train crash, call protests
0
World
2023-03-07
ECB survey sees moderating inflation, rising wage expectations
World
2023-03-07
ECB survey sees moderating inflation, rising wage expectations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:35
UK drops plan to tax sovereign wealth funds
World
07:35
UK drops plan to tax sovereign wealth funds
0
World
07:24
UK's Prince Harry to seek Mail on Sunday libel win without trial
World
07:24
UK's Prince Harry to seek Mail on Sunday libel win without trial
0
World
06:56
European shares rise as banking turmoil eases; set to end volatile week lower
World
06:56
European shares rise as banking turmoil eases; set to end volatile week lower
0
World
06:53
Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease
World
06:53
Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:04
Japan and South Korea top businesses push to leave behind a difficult history
World
06:04
Japan and South Korea top businesses push to leave behind a difficult history
0
Variety
2023-03-16
Lebanese Elia Tannous among Middle East’s youngest cybersecurity analysts
Variety
2023-03-16
Lebanese Elia Tannous among Middle East’s youngest cybersecurity analysts
0
World
2023-01-08
Moscow ends self-proclaimed ceasefire, vows to press ahead in Ukraine
World
2023-01-08
Moscow ends self-proclaimed ceasefire, vows to press ahead in Ukraine
0
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
2
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group
4
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Depositors' losses accumulate as BDL fails to adjust exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Depositors' losses accumulate as BDL fails to adjust exchange rate
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
Cyprus ambassador requests meeting on border demarcation
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
Cyprus ambassador requests meeting on border demarcation
7
Press Highlights
03:09
Arab countries considering financial deposits to help Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:09
Arab countries considering financial deposits to help Lebanon
8
Variety
12:09
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area
Variety
12:09
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store