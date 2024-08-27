News
Fuel prices update: Latest list published
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-27 | 02:46
Fuel prices update: Latest list published
On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 10,000, and diesel dropped by LBP 6,000. However, gas prices increased by LBP 1,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,537,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,576,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,385,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 909,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Diesel
Gas
Economy
Lebanon
