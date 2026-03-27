New fuel price hike in Lebanon

On Friday, March 27, 2026, fuel prices in Lebanon increased, with the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline rising by LBP 50,000, diesel by LBP 101,000, and gas by LBP 28,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,364,000

* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,405,000

* Diesel: LBP 2,295,000

* Gas canister: LBP 1,868,000