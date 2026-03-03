Rubio says all accounted for in drone hit near Dubai consulate

Middle East News
03-03-2026 | 15:32
High views
Rubio says all accounted for in drone hit near Dubai consulate
Rubio says all accounted for in drone hit near Dubai consulate

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed a drone strike Tuesday adjacent to the U.S. consulate in Dubai and said all personnel were safe.

"A drone unfortunately struck a parking lot adjacent to the chancellery building and then set off a fire in that place. All personnel are accounted for," Rubio told reporters in Washington.

AFP

Middle East News

accounted

drone

Dubai

consulate

