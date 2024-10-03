Israeli army claims assassination of Hamas government leader Rawhi Mushtaha and two members in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-03 | 05:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army claims assassination of Hamas government leader Rawhi Mushtaha and two members in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army claims assassination of Hamas government leader Rawhi Mushtaha and two members in Gaza

The Israeli army announced that it had assassinated Rawhi Mushtaha, the head of Hamas' government in the Gaza Strip. 

The operation also reportedly resulted in the deaths of two other Hamas members, Sameh Al-Siraj and Sami Awda.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Assassination

Hamas

Government

Rawhi Mushtaha

Members

Gaza

LBCI Next
At least 41,788 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills at least 9 Palestinians, injures 20
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Hezbollah attacks Israeli infantry unit attempting to infiltrate Yaroun in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Lebanese soldier killed in Israeli strike on Army post in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Israeli attacks on Lebanon result in 1,974 killed and 9,384 injured: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Evacuations of buildings in Hamra, Beirut occupied by displaced people, relocation in north Lebanon (Video)

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37

At least 41,788 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-02

Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills at least 9 Palestinians, injures 20

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-01

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,638

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-30

US to announce over $300 million in aid for Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-01

Biden orders US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
16:34

Hassan Jaafar Qasir, Nasrallah’s son-in-law, dies in Israeli airstrike: Report says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:05

Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:49

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah in Kesrouane (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:18

Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:25

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Israel pounds Beirut's southern suburbs with a series of airstrikes; Kayfoun in Aley district targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More