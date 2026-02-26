Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza as truce deal staggers

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-02-2026 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza as truce deal staggers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza as truce deal staggers

An Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, the territory's health officials said, and the Israeli military said it killed a militant who posed a threat to its forces in the south of the enclave.

Medics said an Israeli airstrike against a group of Palestinians in Gaza City's Tuffah neighbourhood killed two people and wounded several others. The Israeli military didn't immediately comment on the report.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

kills

three

people

truce

staggers

LBCI Next
Israel aims to bring 'permanent demographic change' to West Bank, Gaza: UN
Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-25

Israeli fire kills two people in Gaza, as US pressures both sides to advance Gaza deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-29

Israeli fire kills two in Gaza, as truce deal moves to next phase

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-21

Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills three journalists

LBCI
World News
2026-01-22

Three people shot dead in eastern Australia, town in lockdown

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:52

Israel aims to bring 'permanent demographic change' to West Bank, Gaza: UN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-24

Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-24

Hamas calls for sanctions on Israel following new measures in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-20

Hamas says open to Gaza peacekeeping force, but rejects interference in 'internal affairs'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-14

Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-14

Lebanese President condemns Sydney attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30

Israel far-right minister calls Trump Gaza plan 'resounding diplomatic failure'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-13

23 Lebanese prisoners, 42 missing: How will Lebanon respond to the latest detainees’ list?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Good news for Lebanon’s diaspora: Passport fees cut, consular charges scrapped

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

French Envoy visits Port of Beirut to discuss IMEC integration

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Israeli military says it struck Hezbollah Radwan Force infrastructure in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Israel army says struck eight Hezbollah compounds in east Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:52

Mediator Oman says US, Iran open to 'new and creative ideas'

LBCI
World News
09:41

Melania Trump to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council: White House

LBCI
World News
06:43

UN nuclear watchdog chief at Iran-US talks: Source close to negotiations

LBCI
Middle East News
09:20

Iran-US talks to resume Thursday around 1700 GMT: Foreign ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More