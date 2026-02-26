News
Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza as truce deal staggers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-02-2026 | 08:14
Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza as truce deal staggers
An Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, the territory's health officials said, and the Israeli military said it killed a militant who posed a threat to its forces in the south of the enclave.
Medics said an Israeli airstrike against a group of Palestinians in Gaza City's Tuffah neighbourhood killed two people and wounded several others. The Israeli military didn't immediately comment on the report.
Reuters
