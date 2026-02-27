Israel Supreme Court freezes foreign aid organizations Gaza ban

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-02-2026 | 10:14
High views
Israel Supreme Court freezes foreign aid organizations Gaza ban
Israel Supreme Court freezes foreign aid organizations Gaza ban

Israel's Supreme Court decided in a ruling published Friday that a government ban on 37 foreign NGOs working in Gaza and the occupied West Bank will be frozen until it reaches a final decision.

"Without taking any position, a temporary interim order is hereby issued," the court said in a ruling responding to a petition from the NGOs, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and Oxfam, seeking to reverse the ban after Israel's government revoked their status in Israel.



AFP
 
