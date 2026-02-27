News
Israel Supreme Court freezes foreign aid organizations Gaza ban
Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-02-2026 | 10:14
Israel Supreme Court freezes foreign aid organizations Gaza ban
Israel's Supreme Court decided in a ruling published Friday that a government ban on 37 foreign NGOs working in Gaza and the occupied West Bank will be frozen until it reaches a final decision.
"Without taking any position, a temporary interim order is hereby issued," the court said in a ruling responding to a petition from the NGOs, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and Oxfam, seeking to reverse the ban after Israel's government revoked their status in Israel.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Supreme Court
Foreign
Aid
Organizations
Gaza
Ban
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill at least five people
Previous
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill at least five people
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill at least five people
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-26
Israel aims to bring 'permanent demographic change' to West Bank, Gaza: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-26
Israel aims to bring 'permanent demographic change' to West Bank, Gaza: UN
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-26
Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza as truce deal staggers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-26
Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza as truce deal staggers
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-24
Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-24
Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14
Israel Supreme Court freezes foreign aid organizations Gaza ban
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14
Israel Supreme Court freezes foreign aid organizations Gaza ban
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-24
Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-24
Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill at least five people
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill at least five people
0
World News
12:04
Bill Clinton says he was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein crimes
World News
12:04
Bill Clinton says he was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein crimes
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
06:41
China urges citizens in Iran to evacuate, Xinhua reports
Middle East News
06:41
China urges citizens in Iran to evacuate, Xinhua reports
2
World News
13:47
White House envoys disappointed after morning talks with Iranians, Axios reports
World News
13:47
White House envoys disappointed after morning talks with Iranians, Axios reports
3
World News
14:03
Iran, US talks ended after 'significant progress': Oman FM
World News
14:03
Iran, US talks ended after 'significant progress': Oman FM
4
Lebanon News
06:16
Lebanon says Israeli strikes in Bekaa kill two, wound 29
Lebanon News
06:16
Lebanon says Israeli strikes in Bekaa kill two, wound 29
5
Middle East News
09:22
Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report
Middle East News
09:22
Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report
6
World News
14:40
Iran FM says 'good progress' in talks with US
World News
14:40
Iran FM says 'good progress' in talks with US
7
Lebanon Economy
07:57
Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders
Lebanon Economy
07:57
Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders
8
World News
14:27
Zelensky says 'more readiness' for next Russia meeting after Geneva talks
World News
14:27
Zelensky says 'more readiness' for next Russia meeting after Geneva talks
