Israel Supreme Court freezes foreign aid organizations Gaza ban

Israel's Supreme Court decided in a ruling published Friday that a government ban on 37 foreign NGOs working in Gaza and the occupied West Bank will be frozen until it reaches a final decision.



"Without taking any position, a temporary interim order is hereby issued," the court said in a ruling responding to a petition from the NGOs, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and Oxfam, seeking to reverse the ban after Israel's government revoked their status in Israel.







AFP