Israel aims to bring 'permanent demographic change' to West Bank, Gaza: UN

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-02-2026 | 10:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel aims to bring &#39;permanent demographic change&#39; to West Bank, Gaza: UN
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel aims to bring 'permanent demographic change' to West Bank, Gaza: UN

Israel's actions in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip seem aimed at creating "permanent demographic change," U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said on Thursday.

"Taken together, Israel's actions appear aimed at making a permanent demographic change in Gaza and the West Bank, raising concerns about ethnic cleansing," Turk said in a speech before the U.N.'s Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Turk pointed in particular to an ongoing, year-long Israeli military operation in the West Bank's north that has caused the displacement of 32,000 Palestinians.

AFP

 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

West Bank

Gaza Strip

UN

Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza as truce deal staggers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-24

Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-11

Germany criticizes Israel's West Bank plan as step to 'de facto annexation'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-07

UN accuses Israel of West Bank 'apartheid', 'asphyxiation' of Palestinian rights

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-11

UN says Israel's West Bank plans would accelerate 'dispossession of Palestinians'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:14

Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza as truce deal staggers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-24

Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-24

Hamas calls for sanctions on Israel following new measures in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-20

Hamas says open to Gaza peacekeeping force, but rejects interference in 'internal affairs'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-09

US imposes sanctions tied to Sudan conflict

LBCI
World News
12:54

Hillary Clinton demands Trump testify under oath about Epstein

LBCI
World News
2026-02-03

US Congress passes spending bill ending government shutdown

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Israel army says struck eight Hezbollah compounds in east Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Good news for Lebanon’s diaspora: Passport fees cut, consular charges scrapped

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

French Envoy visits Port of Beirut to discuss IMEC integration

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Israeli military says it struck Hezbollah Radwan Force infrastructure in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Israel army says struck eight Hezbollah compounds in east Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:52

Mediator Oman says US, Iran open to 'new and creative ideas'

LBCI
World News
09:41

Melania Trump to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council: White House

LBCI
World News
06:43

UN nuclear watchdog chief at Iran-US talks: Source close to negotiations

LBCI
Middle East News
09:20

Iran-US talks to resume Thursday around 1700 GMT: Foreign ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More