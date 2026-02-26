News
Israel aims to bring 'permanent demographic change' to West Bank, Gaza: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-02-2026 | 10:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel aims to bring 'permanent demographic change' to West Bank, Gaza: UN
Israel's actions in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip seem aimed at creating "permanent demographic change," U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said on Thursday.
"Taken together, Israel's actions appear aimed at making a permanent demographic change in Gaza and the West Bank, raising concerns about ethnic cleansing," Turk said in a speech before the U.N.'s Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Turk pointed in particular to an ongoing, year-long Israeli military operation in the West Bank's north that has caused the displacement of 32,000 Palestinians.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
West Bank
Gaza Strip
UN
Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza as truce deal staggers
Previous
