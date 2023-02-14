Will MPs agree to hold a parliamentary session soon?

By a simple calculation, forty-seven deputies from the opposition declared a clear "no" to any legislation before electing a president.



Suppose we add to them the eighteen FPM deputies and the two Tashnag lawmakers. In that case, the number becomes sixty-seven, so it is impossible to hold a parliamentary session.



Will the Free Movement relent and participate if Speaker Nabih Berri makes a new proposal that would reduce the number of items on the agenda from eighty-one to ten or fewer?



According to its circles, the FPM's position states that legislation is unacceptable and that the priority should be electing a president.



They also claim that it is inappropriate to include the draft capital control law on the agenda to compel the FPM's participation.



What about the position of the two Tashnag deputies after MP George Bouchikian left the bloc?



The Tashnag is keen on ensuring agreement to participate in the legislative session, but will the party uphold this requirement if it turns out that his two deputies' participation secures the quorum, i.e., 65 deputies?



More time is required to decide on this.



Nine deputies representing the six members of the National Moderation Bloc, Beirut deputies Nabil Bader, Imad al-Hout, and MP Bilal Al-Hushaimi, were scheduled to hold a meeting in Bader's house before it was postponed until next Tuesday, noting that it was the Moderation deputies who submitted a proposal for a draft law to extend the retirement age for general managers of security apparatuses for two more years.



It seems nearly impossible to hold a legislative session if the boycotters and opponents stay adamant on their positions.