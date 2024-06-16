Patriarch Al-Rahi urges UN Resolutions' implementation, election of a President with integrity

During Sunday mass, Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi called for the election of a President with the qualities of morality, patriotism, courage, balance, and maturity.



He emphasized the need for this President to uphold legitimacy, defend the state against any encroachments, and ensure the proper functioning of authorities, the constitution, and national balance.



He demanded the "serious implementation" of international resolutions, particularly those of the UN Security Council—1559, 1680, and 1701—"which guarantee Lebanon's independence and sovereignty."



On Sunday, the Maronite Patriarch emphasized the need for a new national constitutional authority to lead political and economic reforms and to work towards declaring Lebanon's neutrality.



Additionally, he urged both Arab and international communities to provide financial assistance proportional to Lebanon's economic collapse.



In conclusion, he called for "the revival of the banking system and the gradual return of depositors' money, as they are crucial for revitalizing the private sector and boosting economic, financial, and real estate activity."