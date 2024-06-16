Michel Aji reveals to LBCI: Restaurant business is booming

Member of the Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, Cafés, Night-Clubs, and Pastries in Lebanon, Michel Aji, explained that restaurant activity is increasing and has become essential in the daily life of Lebanese citizens, as travel and other costs have become high.



He affirmed that the country offers a variety of restaurants, and customers can choose what suits them based on quality and cost.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out that the dollarization process has facilitated matters in some ways. On the other hand, people have started turning to the tourism sector to invest their money, as the real estate sector, banks, and other sectors have come to a halt.



However, Aji considered this matter a "double-edged sword," as some have no experience in the field.



He noted that tourists from distant countries are hesitant to decide about visiting Lebanon due to the ongoing security crisis.