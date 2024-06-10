Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-06-10 | 09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0min
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

On Monday, an Israeli drone was shot down in Iqlim al-Tuffah region, in southern Lebanon. 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Drone

Iqlim Al-Tuffah

