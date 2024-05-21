Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21 | 12:30
High views
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
3min
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation

A report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

Turkish pistols have resurfaced in the region once more. By chance, a recent operation uncovered the smuggling and transport of these weapons from the north.

The incident began with a truck operating on the route between Turkey and Lebanon. This truck, along with its goods, was transported by a ship docking at the port of Tripoli, which can accommodate 64 trucks. Initially, the truck was carrying oils until an unexpected event occurred in the town of Basbina in Batroun—the truck caught fire, revealing a hidden cargo of Turkish pistols.

Upon inspection and investigation by Lebanese Army Intelligence, 304 Turkish pistols and magazines were discovered concealed above the engine. While the inspection of the truck was ongoing on the Batroun-Beirut highway, the Lebanese Army also inspected other trucks that had arrived at the Tripoli port. These inspections revealed no additional pistols. The seized weapons were identified as the Turkish Retay brand.

Several individuals were arrested, with the primary detainee being the truck driver, who is currently under investigation with the assistance of a translator. Sources revealed that the pistols had been loaded directly onto the truck in Turkey. The investigation is now focused on understanding how the pistols passed through inspection and scanning devices at the Tripoli port and determining their intended final destination.

The issue of Turkish pistols is not a new one. LBCI had previously highlighted this phenomenon, which significantly spread around three years ago in Tripoli and its surroundings. At that time, a Turkish pistol sold for $150 to $200. These pistols were often modified in Lebanon to fire 9mm bullets and entered the country either through illegal crossings or were smuggled through legal ports.

This type of pistol has also spread to various other areas and has become sought after due to its low price. In response, several raids have been conducted, leading to the seizure of Turkish pistols and the pursuit of hunting weapon shop owners and dealers involved in this illicit trade.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Turkey

Lebanon

Weapons

Tripoli

