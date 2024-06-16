Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award

Lebanon News
2024-06-16 | 07:04
High views
Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award
2min
Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award

A ceremony was held to honor Lebanon's Ambassador to London, Rami Mortada, where he received the Freedom of the City of London award at the Chamberlain's Court in Guildhall.

He also signed the Declaration Book and received the "Freedom Scroll,'' and was welcomed by the Court's head, who described him as a "Citizen of London."

The Freedom of the City of London, an ancient tradition reportedly dating back to 1237, allows recipients to carry out their trade and honors their significant contributions to London or public life. 

This recognition highlights the importance of individuals who enrich the City’s diverse community through exceptional achievements.

Lebanon News

Rami Mortada

Ambassador

Lebanon

London

Award

