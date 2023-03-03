Lebanon announces new incentives urging teachers to resume working

Lebanon announces new incentives urging teachers to resume working
Lebanon announces new incentives urging teachers to resume working

Caretaker Minister of Education, Abbas Al-Halabi, has urged public school teachers to continue their work and announced new incentives paid in US dollars.

These incentives include securing an allowance of 5 liters of petrol per day at four working days per week for full-timers and three days for the teachers working on contracts.   

He also announced that $300 was secured for the first three months of the academic year, supplemented by $125 at the end of each month until next June.   
 
Minister Al-Halabi stated that these contributions achieve most of the teachers' demands, calling on teachers to compensate the students following the curriculum and protect public schools "because this matter amounts to a national mission" that requires everyone to bear responsibility.
 

