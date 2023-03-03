Lebanon announces new incentives urging teachers to resume working

These incentives include securing an allowance of 5 liters of petrol per day at four working days per week for full-timers and three days for the teachers working on contracts.



He also announced that $300 was secured for the first three months of the academic year, supplemented by $125 at the end of each month until next June.



Minister Al-Halabi stated that these contributions achieve most of the teachers' demands, calling on teachers to compensate the students following the curriculum and protect public schools "because this matter amounts to a national mission" that requires everyone to bear responsibility.