Counting the costs: Lebanon sees first Syrian refugee return convoy

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-14 | 12:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Counting the costs: Lebanon sees first Syrian refugee return convoy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Counting the costs: Lebanon sees first Syrian refugee return convoy

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have sought refuge in Lebanon, escaping the ravages of the war in their homeland since 2011. Some were born here, and among them is a third category of those who qualify as economically displaced.

Among them are 330 displaced individuals from families in the Syrian villages of Qalamoun. After a hiatus of a year and a half in the voluntary return convoys organized by the Lebanese General Security, these individuals have decided to return to their homeland.

In a significant move, a convoy of Syrian refugees made their way back to their homeland from Lebanon, marking the first organized return of its kind. 

Their names were registered months ago, and the timing of their return, scheduled for Tuesday morning, coincided with the parliamentary session set to discuss the European aid package in the Parliament, sparking political objections from various factions and parties. 

Departing from Arsal and Al-Qaa towards the Zamrani border crossing, the convoy aimed to reunite Syrian families with their villages and towns in Qalamoun.

The convoys were notable for the presence of large and small trucks, and agricultural machinery bearing both Lebanese and Syrian registration plates, along with household belongings, livestock, and poultry. 

While the Lebanese General Security completed official procedures according to the agreed-upon mechanism with the Syrian authorities, some registered individuals faced obstacles preventing their return.

It is worth noting that in 2011, only a few Syrian citizens entered Lebanon on foot, initially fleeing the war. 

Their numbers gradually increased from thousands to hundreds of thousands, with over 2.4 million Syrian refugees now residing across Lebanese territories. The majority entered clandestinely to seek employment opportunities in Lebanon.

The cost incurred by Lebanon due to the Syrian displacement crisis has accumulated to billions. 

According to the World Bank, Lebanon bears direct costs of up to $1.5 billion and indirect costs of $3 billion, totaling $4.5 billion annually. Over 13 years, Lebanon has paid a staggering $58.5 billion due to the presence of Syrian refugees on its soil. 

What impact could the European billion-dollar aid package have as compensation or support for Lebanon in comparison to the ongoing and mounting costs incurred due to the protracted stay of Syrian refugees?
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Costs

Lebanon

Syrian

Refugee

Return

Convoy

LBCI Next
Lebanese Judiciary Investigates Alleged Visa Forgery Involving Iraqi Travelers
Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13

Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-02

Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-24

Lebanon's Dilemma: Addressing the Syrian Refugee Crisis with National Security Concerns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Unlocking Gulf Nations' Economic Transformation: Beyond Oil Wealth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Israeli-Palestinian Tensions: Rafah Crossing Proposal and Internal Struggles

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Bachir Khodr to LBCI: We lack authority for deportation, Syrian labor dominates agricultural production

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Bashir Matar to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an existential danger, ready to coordinate with any party for solution

LBCI
World News
2024-05-13

India to secure long-term arrangement with Iran on Chabahar port

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Young man's body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54

UNRWA: 450,000 people displaced from Rafah since May 6

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:53

Qatari PM: Gaza ceasefire talks have reached a deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Bashir Matar to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an existential danger, ready to coordinate with any party for solution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:25

Turkey to apply to intervene in ICJ genocide case against Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:42

UN: Gaza death toll still over 35,000 but not all bodies identified

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More