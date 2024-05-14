Counting the costs: Lebanon sees first Syrian refugee return convoy

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have sought refuge in Lebanon, escaping the ravages of the war in their homeland since 2011. Some were born here, and among them is a third category of those who qualify as economically displaced.



Among them are 330 displaced individuals from families in the Syrian villages of Qalamoun. After a hiatus of a year and a half in the voluntary return convoys organized by the Lebanese General Security, these individuals have decided to return to their homeland.



In a significant move, a convoy of Syrian refugees made their way back to their homeland from Lebanon, marking the first organized return of its kind.



Their names were registered months ago, and the timing of their return, scheduled for Tuesday morning, coincided with the parliamentary session set to discuss the European aid package in the Parliament, sparking political objections from various factions and parties.



Departing from Arsal and Al-Qaa towards the Zamrani border crossing, the convoy aimed to reunite Syrian families with their villages and towns in Qalamoun.



The convoys were notable for the presence of large and small trucks, and agricultural machinery bearing both Lebanese and Syrian registration plates, along with household belongings, livestock, and poultry.



While the Lebanese General Security completed official procedures according to the agreed-upon mechanism with the Syrian authorities, some registered individuals faced obstacles preventing their return.



It is worth noting that in 2011, only a few Syrian citizens entered Lebanon on foot, initially fleeing the war.



Their numbers gradually increased from thousands to hundreds of thousands, with over 2.4 million Syrian refugees now residing across Lebanese territories. The majority entered clandestinely to seek employment opportunities in Lebanon.



The cost incurred by Lebanon due to the Syrian displacement crisis has accumulated to billions.



According to the World Bank, Lebanon bears direct costs of up to $1.5 billion and indirect costs of $3 billion, totaling $4.5 billion annually. Over 13 years, Lebanon has paid a staggering $58.5 billion due to the presence of Syrian refugees on its soil.



What impact could the European billion-dollar aid package have as compensation or support for Lebanon in comparison to the ongoing and mounting costs incurred due to the protracted stay of Syrian refugees?