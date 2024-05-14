Bachir Khodr to LBCI: We lack authority for deportation, Syrian labor dominates agricultural production

Bachir Khodr, Governor of Baalbek and Hermel, emphasized the challenges in law enforcement concerning displaced individuals in Lebanon.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Khodr highlighted a shifting landscape following a crackdown by Lebanese General Security on illegal establishments owned or operated by undocumented Syrian refugees.



Khodr stressed the complexities of closing such establishments, citing adeptness in circumventing legal measures, often in collaboration with local Lebanese partners.



He said, "We, as administrative bodies and municipalities, do not have the authority to deport, and no one who returned to Syria has been targeted."



Khodr added, "Estimates suggest between 10,000 to 15,000 Syrians out of a total of 2.4 million could face detainment by Syrian General Security upon repatriation, owing to outstanding warrants.



Additionally, he noted a growing presence of Syrian laborers in agricultural sectors, asserting control over land and production. Despite this, formal coordination between Lebanon and Syria remains absent.



Khodr lamented that Lebanon bears the brunt of punitive measures, including those outlined in the Caesar Act and sanctions imposed on Syria.



He emphasized the need to amend some laws to align with national interests, decrying what he described as a "veiled occupation."