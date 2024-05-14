Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

Lebanon News
2024-05-14 | 04:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

Maan Khalil, head of the Ghobeiry Municipality Council, shed light on the pressing issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, describing it as a challenge that transcends municipal boundaries due to varying resources.

On LBCI's " Nharkom Said" TV show, Khalil highlighted the absence of a legislative framework empowering municipalities to enforce necessary measures against violations, lamenting the lack of dedicated courts or precincts to handle infractions.

"With approximately 60,000 Syrian refugees, alongside uncounted numbers in camps like Sabra, Shatila, and portions of Borj El-Brajneh, the influx has strained our capacities, surpassing even the Palestinian population," he stated.

Khalil underscored the municipality's commitment to addressing the housing crisis with a humanitarian perspective.

In addition, he clarified that efforts aim not to diminish refugee numbers but to improve living conditions for displaced Syrians and affected Lebanese citizens.

"Our approach is practical," Khalil asserted, emphasizing the broader context in which municipalities operate beyond their immediate jurisdictional scope and varying capabilities.

Moreover, he revealed the confiscation of approximately 1,200 motorcycles and tuk-tuks over four months.

Lebanon News

Maan Khalil

Syrian Refugee

Influx

Municipality

Ghobeiry

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Bachir Khodr to LBCI: We lack authority for deportation, Syrian labor dominates agricultural production
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-14

Lebanon's parliamentary delegation in Brussels rejects endless influx of Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-08

On LBCI, MP Salim el Sayegh affirms: Lebanese entity under threat; blames Hezbollah for Syrian refugees' influx - Interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-02

Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Bashir Matar to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an existential danger, ready to coordinate with any party for solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Young man's body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Bachir Khodr to LBCI: We lack authority for deportation, Syrian labor dominates agricultural production

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-10

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20

Red Cross sets up Rafah emergency field hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03

WHO: Emergency plan for potential attack on Rafah is just a 'band-aid'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Young man's body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More