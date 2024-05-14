Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

Maan Khalil, head of the Ghobeiry Municipality Council, shed light on the pressing issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, describing it as a challenge that transcends municipal boundaries due to varying resources.



On LBCI's " Nharkom Said" TV show, Khalil highlighted the absence of a legislative framework empowering municipalities to enforce necessary measures against violations, lamenting the lack of dedicated courts or precincts to handle infractions.



"With approximately 60,000 Syrian refugees, alongside uncounted numbers in camps like Sabra, Shatila, and portions of Borj El-Brajneh, the influx has strained our capacities, surpassing even the Palestinian population," he stated.



Khalil underscored the municipality's commitment to addressing the housing crisis with a humanitarian perspective.



In addition, he clarified that efforts aim not to diminish refugee numbers but to improve living conditions for displaced Syrians and affected Lebanese citizens.



"Our approach is practical," Khalil asserted, emphasizing the broader context in which municipalities operate beyond their immediate jurisdictional scope and varying capabilities.



Moreover, he revealed the confiscation of approximately 1,200 motorcycles and tuk-tuks over four months.