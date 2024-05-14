Bashir Matar to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an existential danger, ready to coordinate with any party for solution

Mayor Bashir Matar of the Al-Qaa municipality in Lebanon has underscored the pressing issue of Syrian displacement, characterizing it as a "significant pressure point."



He asserted that what is happening is more accurately described as "forced displacement" rather than mere displacement, calling for stringent measures to be taken.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Matar urged the General Security to issue new identification cards for Syrian refugees, replacing those currently issued by mukhtars.



He emphasized the need for a precise definition of "illegal" refugees, highlighting the necessity of Syrian labor in Al-Qaa.



Matar also revealed disturbing practices, noting the exploitation of Syrian children under 12 years old who are not attending school but are being compensated for their education.



The mayor warned of the demographic threat posed by the Syrian presence, considering it an "existential danger to Lebanon."



He cautioned that the security situation could deteriorate rapidly if not addressed effectively.



Furthermore, Matar called upon the Ministry of Justice to expedite legal proceedings against Syrians for deportation.



He advocated for coordinated efforts with UNHCR, General Security, and relevant authorities to facilitate the removal of displaced individuals from Lebanon.