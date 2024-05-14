Israeli-Palestinian Tensions: Rafah Crossing Proposal and Internal Struggles

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-14 | 12:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli-Palestinian Tensions: Rafah Crossing Proposal and Internal Struggles
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Israeli-Palestinian Tensions: Rafah Crossing Proposal and Internal Struggles

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 


After continuously rejecting any solution that involved Palestinian Authority participation in Gaza administration following the end of the al-Aqsa Flood Operation, Tel Aviv returned proposing Palestinian Authority involvement in managing the Rafah Crossing as a potential solution to ease tensions with Egypt, after the Israeli military seized control of the crossing without any coordination with Cairo.

The initial rejection of the Israeli proposal came from the Palestinian Authority, which refused Israel's insistence on scrutinizing employees at the crossing administration and stipulated that they should not be officially affiliated with the Palestinian Authority, but rather defined as a "local assistance committee." Similar to the Palestinian Authority's stance, it appears that the Israeli proposal also angered Egypt.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's attempts to ease tensions with Cairo amidst Egypt's efforts to reach a hostages deal were presented during consultations with ministers and security officials for consideration in the upcoming cabinet meeting, aiming to de-escalate tensions with Egypt and expand operations at Rafah.

Politicians acknowledged that Israel's move contributed to halting negotiations without setting a new date, while simultaneously increasing US pressure on Tel Aviv.

Amidst this challenging domestic and external context, Israel marked what it calls its Independence Day with scenes unseen since seventy-six years ago, not only characterized by the absence of celebrations but also by conflicts and disputes that marred this occasion, leading to shouting matches and physical altercations attempting to prevent ministers and leaders from delivering speeches.

These speeches reflected the failure of those who considered themselves the world's fifth largest army against a military organization, including apologies to the families of fallen soldiers and acknowledgment of failures and shortcomings—a situation reflecting internal collapse and the disintegration of what Tel Aviv had boasted of since 1948 as a popular unity that formed a fundamental basis for its strength and continuity.

News Bulletin Reports

Tensions:

Rafah

Crossing

Proposal

Internal

Struggles

LBCI Next
Lebanese Judiciary Investigates Alleged Visa Forgery Involving Iraqi Travelers
Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08

UAE strongly condemns Israel's takeover of Palestinian side of Rafah border crossing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07

Israeli army enters Gaza's Rafah crossing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07

Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06

Israeli radio: Israeli army begins evacuating Palestinian civilians from Rafah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Unlocking Gulf Nations' Economic Transformation: Beyond Oil Wealth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Counting the costs: Lebanon sees first Syrian refugee return convoy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Bachir Khodr to LBCI: We lack authority for deportation, Syrian labor dominates agricultural production

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Bashir Matar to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an existential danger, ready to coordinate with any party for solution

LBCI
World News
2024-05-13

India to secure long-term arrangement with Iran on Chabahar port

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Young man's body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54

UNRWA: 450,000 people displaced from Rafah since May 6

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:53

Qatari PM: Gaza ceasefire talks have reached a deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Bashir Matar to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an existential danger, ready to coordinate with any party for solution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:25

Turkey to apply to intervene in ICJ genocide case against Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:42

UN: Gaza death toll still over 35,000 but not all bodies identified

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More