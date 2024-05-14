Young man's body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday

Lebanon News
2024-05-14 | 05:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Young man&#39;s body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Young man's body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday

The Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit, in cooperation with the Maritime Commandos and Black Panthers, found the body of Charbel Keyrouz, one of the three young men who drowned on Sunday in Jbeil, near Amchit Beach.  

The body was transferred to the Maritime Hospital in Jbeil.

Lebanon News

Young

Man

Body

Recovered

Civil

Defense

Marine

Rescue

Unit

Drowning

LBCI Next
Bashir Matar to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an existential danger, ready to coordinate with any party for solution
Bachir Khodr to LBCI: We lack authority for deportation, Syrian labor dominates agricultural production
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12

Gaza Civil Defense announces killing of two doctors in Israeli shelling on central Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-04-29

US finds five Israeli units responsible for 'serious' human rights violations before Gaza conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21

'Mass casualties' in Gaza: Women and children among victims, Civil Defense reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-17

Netanyahu affirms to Foreign Ministers of Britain and Germany: Israel has 'the right to self-defense'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Bashir Matar to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an existential danger, ready to coordinate with any party for solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Bachir Khodr to LBCI: We lack authority for deportation, Syrian labor dominates agricultural production

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-10

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20

Red Cross sets up Rafah emergency field hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03

WHO: Emergency plan for potential attack on Rafah is just a 'band-aid'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Young man's body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More