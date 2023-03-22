Oil prices keep soaring in Lebanon

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased by LBP 127,000 and that of 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 128,000, while the price of diesel increased by LBP 119,000, and that of gas increased by LBP 83,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,064,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,112,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,937,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 1,360,000