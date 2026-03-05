LBCI sources: Air traffic normal at Beirut airport with no canceled flights

Lebanon News
05-03-2026 | 10:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI sources: Air traffic normal at Beirut airport with no canceled flights
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI sources: Air traffic normal at Beirut airport with no canceled flights

Sources told LBCI on Thursday that air traffic at Beirut’s airport is operating normally and that no flights have been canceled.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut

Airport

Flights

LBCI Next
Israel far-right minister warns Beirut suburb faces devastation like Gaza
Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:07

Lebanon says 123 killed, 683 wounded in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:52

US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:07

Lebanon says 123 killed, 683 wounded in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:52

US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Aoun appeals to Macron to prevent attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

MEA adjusts flights for March 6

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Israeli army issues immediate evacuation warning for Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
04:47

Spain says to send frigate to Cyprus after drone strike

LBCI
Middle East News
10:15

Israel far-right minister warns Beirut suburb faces devastation like Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:52

US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:18

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Zahle-Karak highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

LBCI sources: Air traffic normal at Beirut airport with no canceled flights

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More