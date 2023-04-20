The President of the American University of Beirut (AUB), Fadlo Khury, and the President of the Saint Joseph University of Beirut (USJ), Salim Daccache, affirmed in a joint statement that freedom of expression is the basis of Lebanon's advantage and its permanence in the region.



The statement read: "We have recently witnessed systematic harassment of some human rights activists, Journalists, academics, and opinion-makers, and we are interested in highlighting the seriousness of those practices that limit the freedoms directly recognized by the Lebanese constitution."



The two universities expressed that they stand out in open and free higher education and in freedom of expression that will spare no effort in constantly pushing for the "flourishing of bright and free minds" by creating an environment for constructive dialogue on their campuses and between the various aspects of society, and whose basis is the freedom of individuals to express their ideas and opinions, which is "the basis of Lebanon's advantage in the region."



The statement highlighted that freedom of expression lies at the core of the universities' mission, as this characteristic must be reflected in Lebanese society as a whole, as those two universities were founded before the emergence of Greater Lebanon.



Adding that they will remain "carriers of the torch of complete freedom for expression and thinking in creativity and dialogue" so that the Lebanese and Lebanon have a "free life that respects and strengthens the freedom of others to think and express," as Nelson Mandela says," the statement added.