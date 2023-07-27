Consultations that will take place in September are the last chance: Le Drian

French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian presented the presidential initiative of the five countries during his meeting with the MPs.



"The consultations that will take place in September regarding the specifications and tasks of the president are the last chance to elect a president," Le Drian stressed.



He also stated, "If the negotiating session fails, the five countries will withdraw their hands from the Lebanese file, and those who obstruct the elections will face sanctions."



However, LBCI sources mentioned that there will be no meeting between Le Drian and Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi, as he will meet with the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, to be briefed on the tour conducted by Le Drian.