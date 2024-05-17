Bassil: Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in

Lebanon News
2024-05-17 | 07:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bassil: Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Bassil: Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in

Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), stated that "Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in" during the ceremony announcing Douma as one of the most beautiful tourist villages for 2023.

Bassil emphasized the irreplaceable value of Lebanon in the Middle East, posing a critical question: "What is the worth of the world if the image of Lebanon is defeated, the Lebanese state collapses, and the country becomes a hub for illegal refugees, exporting displacement and extremism?"

He underscored the necessity of having a President of the Republic who speaks for all Lebanese, saying, "Lebanon cannot afford to bear the costs of regional conflicts, nor can it remain trapped in a cycle of wars."

Lebanon News

Gebran Bassil

Douma

Batroun

Vision

Lebanon

Tourism

LBCI Next
Achkar: Unregulated growth of the Airbnb sector poses an imminent threat to the hotel industry
Israeli airstrike on Najjarieh results in casualties, Al Jazeera's medical source says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-29

Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-20

Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-28

Tourism Minister to LBCI: Tourist activities are 'form of resistance;' Israeli justifications for Lebanon attacks threaten sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20

Impact of Fee Changes in Lebanon: Budget Revisions and Financial Realities

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Achkar: Unregulated growth of the Airbnb sector poses an imminent threat to the hotel industry

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Israeli airstrike on Najjarieh results in casualties, Al Jazeera's medical source says

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

On LBCI, Samy Gemayel criticizes parliament session, emphasizes Hezbollah's role in displacement crisis - Interview highlights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-10

The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar

LBCI
World News
2024-01-28

UN vows to hold to account employees involved in 'acts of terror,' urges UNRWA funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-10

MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Middle East News
10:21

Houthis threaten to target ships heading to Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Israeli airstrike on Najjarieh results in casualties, Al Jazeera's medical source says

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

On LBCI, Samy Gemayel criticizes parliament session, emphasizes Hezbollah's role in displacement crisis - Interview highlights

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Parliamentary recommendations: Lebanon's response to the Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:38

Canada imposes sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers due to violence in the West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21

Spain rejects port call for ship carrying arms to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More