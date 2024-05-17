News
Bassil: Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in
Lebanon News
2024-05-17 | 07:15
Bassil: Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in
Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), stated that "Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in" during the ceremony announcing Douma as one of the most beautiful tourist villages for 2023.
Bassil emphasized the irreplaceable value of Lebanon in the Middle East, posing a critical question: "What is the worth of the world if the image of Lebanon is defeated, the Lebanese state collapses, and the country becomes a hub for illegal refugees, exporting displacement and extremism?"
He underscored the necessity of having a President of the Republic who speaks for all Lebanese, saying, "Lebanon cannot afford to bear the costs of regional conflicts, nor can it remain trapped in a cycle of wars."
Lebanon News
Gebran Bassil
Douma
Batroun
Vision
Lebanon
Tourism
