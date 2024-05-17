Achkar: Unregulated growth of the Airbnb sector poses an imminent threat to the hotel industry

2024-05-17
Achkar: Unregulated growth of the Airbnb sector poses an imminent threat to the hotel industry
2min
Achkar: Unregulated growth of the Airbnb sector poses an imminent threat to the hotel industry

President of the Lebanese Hotel Federation For Tourism Industries, Pierre Achkar, revealed in a statement that the most serious challenge facing the hotel sector, in addition to the repercussions of the ongoing war in Gaza and the confrontations in southern Lebanon, is a different kind of war represented by the uncontrolled and unregulated growth of the Airbnb sector without any oversight or regulation.

He also pointed out that the Airbnb sector has recorded significant growth in recent years, with approximately 10,000 rooms available, ranging from various levels and located in important areas in the capital, Mount Lebanon, and various regions across Lebanon.

Achkar warned that, in addition to the difficult circumstances, the unfair and illegitimate competition from the Airbnb sector could cause significant harm to the hotel sector and its employees, as it does not comply with any regulations. 

This could result in the closure of a large number of hotel establishments.

He emphasized that "the damage is not limited to the hotel sector but also affects the furnished apartment sector and the Lebanese state.

He identified three levels of problems arising from the Airbnb sector: "strong and unfair competition due to the non-payment of various taxes and fees, significant loss of revenue for the Lebanese treasury, and potential security breaches since guests are not registered with the Lebanese General Security."

Achkar emphasized, "the necessity for the state and all relevant officials to regulate this sector by requiring it to obtain a license from the municipality, secure a tax identification number, and connect with the Lebanese General Security."
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
