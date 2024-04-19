General Aoun meets French and Italian Army Commanders: Formation of joint committee to study Lebanese Army needs, especially in South Lebanon

LBCI's sources reported that a meeting between Army Commander General Joseph Aoun in Paris with the commanders of the French and Italian armies took place and was described as positive.



The meeting served as a continuation of the Rome meeting where General Aoun presented a study on the logistical and material needs of the Lebanese Army.



During the meeting, the French and Italian army commanders reviewed the Lebanese proposal and provided some clarifications.



According to information obtained by LBCI, discussions will focus on an action plan to assist the Lebanese Army, particularly in terms of helping it strengthen its presence in the south.



A joint committee will be formed between Italy, France, and Lebanon, along with other countries, to study these needs and the frameworks for securing them. This will be preceded by a political decision to ceasefire in the south, with France and Italy taking the lead on this matter.