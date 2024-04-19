General Aoun meets French and Italian Army Commanders: Formation of joint committee to study Lebanese Army needs, especially in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-04-19 | 09:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
General Aoun meets French and Italian Army Commanders: Formation of joint committee to study Lebanese Army needs, especially in South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
General Aoun meets French and Italian Army Commanders: Formation of joint committee to study Lebanese Army needs, especially in South Lebanon

LBCI's sources reported that a meeting between Army Commander General Joseph Aoun in Paris with the commanders of the French and Italian armies took place and was described as positive.

The meeting served as a continuation of the Rome meeting where General Aoun presented a study on the logistical and material needs of the Lebanese Army.

During the meeting, the French and Italian army commanders reviewed the Lebanese proposal and provided some clarifications.

According to information obtained by LBCI, discussions will focus on an action plan to assist the Lebanese Army, particularly in terms of helping it strengthen its presence in the south.

A joint committee will be formed between Italy, France, and Lebanon, along with other countries, to study these needs and the frameworks for securing them. This will be preceded by a political decision to ceasefire in the south, with France and Italy taking the lead on this matter.

Lebanon News

Joseph Aoun

French

Italian

Army

Commanders

Formation

Committee

Lebanese

LBCI Next
MEA adjusts Dubai flight schedule amidst storm recovery
Tenenti: UNIFIL is neutral and does not support any side
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-18

Élysée Palace: Macron to receive Lebanese Prime Minister and Army Commander on Friday

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-15

Israeli army confirms soldiers injured inside Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

LRC, Syrian Red Crescent, and Lebanese Army converge in Homs to receive Pascal Sleiman's body

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-08

Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:36

Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Samir Geagea warns of prolonged Syrian crisis impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Lebanese Foreign Ministry regrets lack of consensus on granting full UN Membership to Palestine

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

MEA adjusts Dubai flight schedule amidst storm recovery

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:36

Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Gaza's Interior Ministry: Jabalia refugee camp was bombed with six bombs, each weighing a ton of explosives

LBCI
Middle East News
02:16

IAEA confirms 'no damage' occurred in Iranian nuclear facilities

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-17

Crew of MSC ship seized by Iran are safe

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More