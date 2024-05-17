Tourism initiative: How Douma became a model town in economy and development

Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Douma has become a model town in terms of its economy and development, and here are three key reasons why:



1. Essential services



When you arrive in Douma, you will notice the absence of issues such as waste management, water shortages, and electricity problems. This is thanks to effective administration and individual initiatives, such as the 600 solar panels lighting up the town. Douma boasts three schools and various government institutions, providing a sense of self-sufficiency in essential services. Remarkably, the town even has a cinema that is over 70 years old, which was renovated about a decade ago.



2. Local production



The residents of Douma are actively involved in agriculture, particularly in apple cultivation, producing 20,000 boxes annually, and olive oil production, yielding 15,000 tins each year. These products are exported to Arab countries, the United States, and Australia. Additionally, the town is known for its artisanal crafts and food products, such as homemade preserves. Douma's ice cream and Turkish delight have also found international markets.



3. Marketing and tourism



Douma has preserved its heritage and environment while effectively marketing its strengths. Locally, it promotes through activities and festivals, and internationally, it gained recognition by winning the Best Tourism Villages award from the World Tourism Organization. This accolade has spurred a tourism boom, leading to the establishment of guesthouses and increasing hotel rooms to about 200, boosting the local economy from small bakeries to large restaurants.



The dedicated efforts of Douma's residents have attracted partnerships and funding, particularly for projects like the restoration of the old market. According to Dr. Asaad Issa, the Mayor of Douma, this initiative will open up 70 shops and increase job opportunities and economic activity in the town.



Your village or city can also become a model of economic and developmental success by focusing on three objectives: providing essential services, enhancing local production, and marketing your strengths.



The key is to have the initiative and determination. Many areas in Lebanon have proven this by establishing themselves on the tourist map, working towards economic activation, and creating a better, more sustainable future for their environment and residents.