Restaurant inspections in Al-Qalamoun and Tripoli: Four violation reports issued

2023-08-01 | 06:50
Restaurant inspections in Al-Qalamoun and Tripoli: Four violation reports issued
Restaurant inspections in Al-Qalamoun and Tripoli: Four violation reports issued

The Economic Department in North Lebanon conducted on Tuesday inspection tours at restaurants in Al-Qalamoun and Tripoli, with the support of State Security.

However, these tours resulted in the issuance of 4 violation reports as follows: 3 violation reports for 3 restaurants in Al-Qalamoun due to non-compliance with cleanliness and food safety regulations, and 1 violation report for a café in Tripoli for not adhering to the official exchange rate and failing to provide proper invoices.
 

