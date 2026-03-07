News
Turkey considering deployment of F-16s to Cyprus: Reuters
World News
07-03-2026 | 08:31
Turkey considering deployment of F-16s to Cyprus: Reuters
Turkey is considering the deployment of F-16 aircraft to Cyprus, a Turkish defence ministry source said on Saturday.
The person said such a move was one of the steps being considered amid the phased planning underway to ensure the security of the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the north of the island, as conflict spreads in the region.
Reuters
World News
Turkey
F-16
Aircraft
Cyprus
Next
Thousands of Americans evacuated from Middle East on charter flights, State Department says
India lets Iran warship dock the day US sank another off Sri Lanka
Previous
