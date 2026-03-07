Turkey considering deployment of F-16s to Cyprus: Reuters

07-03-2026 | 08:31
Turkey considering deployment of F-16s to Cyprus: Reuters
Turkey considering deployment of F-16s to Cyprus: Reuters

Turkey is considering the deployment of ‌F-16 aircraft to Cyprus, a Turkish defence ministry source said on Saturday.

The person said such a move was one of the steps being considered amid the phased planning underway ‌to ensure the security of the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the north of the island, as conflict spreads in the region.

Reuters

