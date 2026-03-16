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Iran and US have been in direct contact in recent days, Axios reports
Middle East News
16-03-2026 | 16:14
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Iran and US have been in direct contact in recent days, Axios reports
A direct communications channel between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been reactivated in recent days, Axios reported on Monday, citing a U.S. official and a source with knowledge of the matter.
Axios said it was not clear how substantive the messages passed between Araghchi and Witkoff had been, adding it was the first known direct communication between the parties since the United States and Israel launched their war on Iran.
Axios cited its sources as saying Araghchi had sent text messages to Witkoff. It reported the U.S. official said Washington was "not talking" to Tehran.
The Drop Site News outlet had earlier reported that Witkoff sent messages to Araghchi. It quoted Iranian officials as saying the minister was ignoring Witkoff's messages.
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