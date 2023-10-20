Bastra, Chanouh, and Halta witness renewed shelling

2023-10-20 | 09:07
Bastra, Chanouh, and Halta witness renewed shelling
Bastra, Chanouh, and Halta witness renewed shelling

The areas of Bastra, Chanouh, and Halta are witnessing renewed shelling.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Bastra

Chanouh

Halta

Shelling

