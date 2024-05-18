Renewed battle in northern Gaza: Can Israel truly eliminate Hamas?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In recent days, clashes have reignited between Hamas and the Israeli army in northern Gaza, despite the Israeli army's withdrawal from the area months ago. What is behind this renewed escalation?



The Israeli army claims its actions in the north are aimed at thwarting any attempts by Hamas to rebuild its military capabilities. This resurgence of fighting in the north signals that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ultimate goal of eliminating Hamas remains elusive, according to some observers.



The Washington Post notes that Hamas, which has been active in Gaza, will not simply disappear. The return of battles to northern Gaza, according to the same source, suggests that the end of Israel's war is not in sight.



Moreover, the renewed fighting indicates that the Israeli army did not secure its previous gains, as they have been lost due to the current military strategy.



Retired US General David Petraeus, who has overseen US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, echoed this sentiment. Petraeus argued that Israel's cleansing operations in Gaza, without sustained control over the territory or rebuilding infrastructure, would only lead to the resurgence of Hamas.



Can Israel truly eliminate Hamas' military wing, or does this goal remain unattainable?



Even if Israel manages to curb Hamas' activities, the ideology will persist among Palestinians, making it difficult to eradicate, as per the former head of Israeli military intelligence.