Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan

2024-05-18 | 12:30
Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan
3min
Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The Israeli War Cabinet, except Defense Minister Benny Gantz, has unanimously rejected any immediate withdrawal from Gaza and any plans that include a ceasefire and an end to the war before achieving Israel's objectives. 

This stance was revealed following the disclosure of a US plan for the post-war period, presented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the foreign ministers of six Arab countries. 

The plan's disclosure coincided with escalating disagreements within the Israeli government between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, supported by right-wing ministers, and the opposition led by Gantz, former Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who walked out of the cabinet meeting.

Blinken's plan, which is supported by the Israeli opposition and several security and military officials, consists of two phases. It proposes an initial ceasefire, followed by the dismantling of Hamas and the integration of its political wing into the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO). 

The document stresses the urgent need for a ceasefire as a first step, followed by measures to recognize the State of Palestine, the return of the Palestinian Authority (PA) to Gaza, and the release of Israeli and Palestinian prisoners.

The first phase involves forming a Palestinian technocratic government centered on the PA, accompanied by a technocratic committee tasked with the reconstruction of Gaza, mandated by Arab countries. 

The second phase would initiate a peace process that includes normalization with Saudi Arabia, the rebuilding of Gaza, and resuming negotiations on final status issues, including the fate of Jerusalem.

The US discussed this plan with Gantz and Gallant before presenting it to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, the PA, and the UAE. 

Gallant's discussions were seen by the Israeli right wing as promoting the ceasefire and rushing to end the war. Internal disagreements reflect unprecedented disintegration and division within Israel. 

However, Blinken's document faces the risk of being undermined by Netanyahu, who relies on right-wing extremist parties in his coalition to prevent any threat to his government. 

Meanwhile, security and political officials have called on the government and its leader to acknowledge the failure of the war and the inability to eliminate Hamas, urging an immediate ceasefire accompanied by a strategic plan from Tel Aviv that provides an alternative to Hamas.

