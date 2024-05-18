News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-18 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Israeli War Cabinet, except Defense Minister Benny Gantz, has unanimously rejected any immediate withdrawal from Gaza and any plans that include a ceasefire and an end to the war before achieving Israel's objectives.
This stance was revealed following the disclosure of a US plan for the post-war period, presented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the foreign ministers of six Arab countries.
The plan's disclosure coincided with escalating disagreements within the Israeli government between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, supported by right-wing ministers, and the opposition led by Gantz, former Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who walked out of the cabinet meeting.
Blinken's plan, which is supported by the Israeli opposition and several security and military officials, consists of two phases. It proposes an initial ceasefire, followed by the dismantling of Hamas and the integration of its political wing into the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO).
The document stresses the urgent need for a ceasefire as a first step, followed by measures to recognize the State of Palestine, the return of the Palestinian Authority (PA) to Gaza, and the release of Israeli and Palestinian prisoners.
The first phase involves forming a Palestinian technocratic government centered on the PA, accompanied by a technocratic committee tasked with the reconstruction of Gaza, mandated by Arab countries.
The second phase would initiate a peace process that includes normalization with Saudi Arabia, the rebuilding of Gaza, and resuming negotiations on final status issues, including the fate of Jerusalem.
The US discussed this plan with Gantz and Gallant before presenting it to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, the PA, and the UAE.
Gallant's discussions were seen by the Israeli right wing as promoting the ceasefire and rushing to end the war. Internal disagreements reflect unprecedented disintegration and division within Israel.
However, Blinken's document faces the risk of being undermined by Netanyahu, who relies on right-wing extremist parties in his coalition to prevent any threat to his government.
Meanwhile, security and political officials have called on the government and its leader to acknowledge the failure of the war and the inability to eliminate Hamas, urging an immediate ceasefire accompanied by a strategic plan from Tel Aviv that provides an alternative to Hamas.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Blinken
US
Plan
Internal
Disputes
Israeli
Government
Gaza
Ceasefire
Next
Renewed battle in northern Gaza: Can Israel truly eliminate Hamas?
Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17
Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17
Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-12
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-12
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-01
Blinken's focus: Post-Gaza strategy and Saudi-Israeli relations amid Netanyahu's coalition struggle
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-01
Blinken's focus: Post-Gaza strategy and Saudi-Israeli relations amid Netanyahu's coalition struggle
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30
Blinken arrives in Israel to push for Gaza ceasefire agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30
Blinken arrives in Israel to push for Gaza ceasefire agreement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Renewed battle in northern Gaza: Can Israel truly eliminate Hamas?
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Renewed battle in northern Gaza: Can Israel truly eliminate Hamas?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17
Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17
Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-01
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
2023-12-01
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-14
Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-14
Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:31
White House: American doctors leave Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:31
White House: American doctors leave Gaza Strip
3
World News
00:13
US officials held indirect talks with Iran to avoid regional escalation, Axios reports
World News
00:13
US officials held indirect talks with Iran to avoid regional escalation, Axios reports
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03
Gaza Health Ministry: 35,386 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03
Gaza Health Ministry: 35,386 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Renewed battle in northern Gaza: Can Israel truly eliminate Hamas?
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Renewed battle in northern Gaza: Can Israel truly eliminate Hamas?
7
World News
02:15
Gunmen kill three Spanish tourists in Afghanistan
World News
02:15
Gunmen kill three Spanish tourists in Afghanistan
8
Middle East News
00:07
UKMTO: Vessel in Red Sea sustains slight damage after being struck
Middle East News
00:07
UKMTO: Vessel in Red Sea sustains slight damage after being struck
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More