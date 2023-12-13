MP Michel Moawad: The battle over extending the army commander’s term is not a presidential battle

MP Michel Moawad considered that "the battle over extending the term of the army commander is not a presidential battle but rather a battle to strike the military and dominate it, given the circumstances in the region and an attempt to prevent the implementation of Resolution 1701."



Speaking on behalf of the Renewal bloc, he stated, “We are fully aware of the danger of attacking the military, and our constitutional and charter stance is clear and firm, but we are forced to transcend some of our convictions to protect the state.”