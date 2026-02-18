Ukrainian officials will boycott Paralympics after Russians allowed to compete under own flag: Kyiv

World News
18-02-2026 | 09:08
Ukrainian officials will boycott Paralympics after Russians allowed to compete under own flag: Kyiv
Ukrainian officials will boycott Paralympics after Russians allowed to compete under own flag: Kyiv

Ukrainian officials will boycott the Paralympic Games after the International Paralympic Committee said several Russian athletes would be allowed to compete under their national flag, Kyiv said Wednesday.

Sports Minister Matviy Bidny said on social media: "Ukrainian public officials will not attend the Paralympic Games. We will not be present at the opening ceremony. We will not take part in any other official Paralympic events."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called on other countries to also shun the opening ceremony.

AFP

