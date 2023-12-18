Colonna after meeting Mikati: Mechanism to pave way for a lasting stability in south Lebanon is necessary

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized on Monday the priority of stopping Israeli aggression against Lebanon during his meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

He stressed the importance of implementing Resolution 1701 with Israel committing to its provisions.

Colonna, in turn, highlighted the necessity of de-escalating tensions on the southern borders from both sides and finding a mechanism to pave the way for a lasting stability in the south.

Caretaker Minister of Public Works

After his meeting with Mikati, Caretaker Minister of Public Works Ali Hamieh announced that discussions tackled the need to increase the allocations for the ministry in the 2024 budget.

“This is crucial for urgent maintenance work on roads, as the proposed budget does not allow for any such activities,” he added.

Hamieh pointed out that Mikati expressed understanding and agreed to explore a suitable solution for this matter.