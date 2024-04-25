PM Mikati urges investment in Lebanon amidst regional challenges

Lebanon News
2024-04-25 | 04:23
High views
2min
PM Mikati urges investment in Lebanon amidst regional challenges

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated that Lebanon can bounce back and recover thanks to the strength of its society and cooperation from its allies.

He explained, at the opening of the Arab Economic Security Forum in Light of Geopolitical Changes, that Lebanon faces a hostile regional climate, adding that its citizens are suffering from a financial crisis, highlighting the lack of moral and economic elements needed for recovery.

Mikati focused on Lebanon's failure to elect a president and its inability to start an economic recovery plan.

He called on the participating Arab countries to invest in Lebanon, saying:  "We are working to prevent sliding towards a regional war and to consolidate security in the region."

He emphasized that the Syrian refugee wave is a challenge for Lebanon, and "the greatest regional challenge is the Palestinian issue."

Mikati urged for a resolution involving the two-state solution and endorsed the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002.

He said, "We are keen to create a conducive environment for promising investment opportunities with the Arab countries."

He confirmed that the goal is to continue working to solve the economic crisis, save the country according to a specific timeline, strengthen the Lebanese banking sector, renew monetary policy, and reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

Cooperation

Syria

Palestine

International Monetary Fund

