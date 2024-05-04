Rains kill at least 39 in southern Brazil, some 70 still missing

World News
2024-05-04 | 00:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rains kill at least 39 in southern Brazil, some 70 still missing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Rains kill at least 39 in southern Brazil, some 70 still missing

Heavy rains battering Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul have killed 39 people, local authorities said on Friday, and the death toll is expected to rise as dozens still have not been accounted for.

Rio Grande do Sul's civil defense authority said 68 people were still missing, and at least 24,000 had been displaced as the storms affected more than half of the 497 cities in the state, which borders Uruguay and Argentina.

"These numbers can still materially change over the following days as we gain access to more regions," Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite told reporters.

In several towns, streets essentially turned into rivers, with roads and bridges destroyed. The storm also triggered landslides and the partial collapse of a dam structure at a small hydroelectric power plant.

A second dam in the city of Bento Goncalves is also at risk of collapsing, authorities said, ordering people who live nearby to evacuate.

In Porto Alegre, the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, the Guaiba River broke its banks, and flooded streets blocked access to the city's historic central neighborhoods.

Local scientists believe the pattern has been intensifying due to climate change.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva traveled to the state on Thursday to visit affected locations and discuss rescue efforts with the governor.

Back in Brasilia, Lula vowed on Friday that his government would support local rescue and reconstruction efforts.

Reuters
 

World News

Brazil

Rain

Floods

Rio Grande do Sul

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Death Toll

Brasilia

LBCI Next
Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas
Democratic lawmakers to Biden: Evidence shows Israel is restricting Gaza aid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:26

Rain in southern Brazil kills at least 31, more than 70 still missing

LBCI
World News
2024-02-21

Brazil at G20 meeting: UN Security Council 'paralysis' regarding Gaza and Ukraine is 'unacceptable'

LBCI
World News
2024-02-09

Kremlin comments on Mariupol death toll, accuses Ukraine of civilian deaths

LBCI
World News
01:45

Floods in Indonesia's Sulawesi kill 14

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:54

Russia shoots down four US-made long range missiles over Crimea

LBCI
World News
04:30

Russian suspected cybercrime kingpin pleads guilty in US

LBCI
World News
03:04

Bodies found in Mexico where tourists went missing

LBCI
World News
02:25

Indian FM rejects Biden's 'xenophobia' comment

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28

Controversy at Eurovision: Israel's Song "October Rain" Faces Political Scrutiny

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-11

Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56

Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56

Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:39

Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Worldwide protests: University campuses echo with support for Palestine

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Salem Zahran on LBCI deciphers the French paper and its ramifications

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More