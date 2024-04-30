Meeting Held Between Mikati and Strong Republic Bloc on Illegal Syrian Presence in Lebanon

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in the presence of Minister of Interior Judge Bassam Mawlawi and Acting Director General of General Security Brigadier General Elias Baysarri, received on Tuesday a delegation from the "Strong Republic" bloc at the Grand Serail.



The delegation included MPs Strida Geagea, Joseph Ishac, Elias el-Khoury, Nazih Matta, Jihad Pakradouni, Razi El Hajj, Fadi Karam, Ghayath Yazbeck, and Ghada Ayoub.



After the meeting, MP Strida Geagea's office issued a statement indicating that "the delegation discussed with Mikati the issue of illegal Syrian presence in Lebanon. They emphasized to the Caretaker Prime Minister that Lebanon is a transit country and not a permanent refuge. While municipalities in the areas where bloc MPs are active are carrying out their duties in regulating this presence, this alone is not sufficient. It is imperative for the security forces and General Security to play their essential and central role in this matter."



Therefore, the delegation urged Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati to "give clear instructions to the Ministers of Interior and Defense, so that each within their authority can ensure that the General Directorate of the General Security, the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces, and the Army enforce the law on every foreigner illegally present on Lebanese territory."



